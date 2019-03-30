Paul Marx Lamson

July 4, 1947 ~ March 24, 2019

Celebration of his life and the legacy began at 10 a.m. Saturday, March 30, at Vincent Funeral Home in Kaplan for Paul Marx, 71, of Eunice.

Originally from Crowley, he was called to the big radio station above on Sunday, March 24, 2019, at Our Lady of Lourdes Regional Medical Center due to complications from open heart surgery.

Just as in Johnny Janot’s song “I’m Proud to Be A Cajun” ... you stay up all night at the funeral home because you don’t leave them alone… it’s the last thing you can do for them.

Following the services at 2 p.m. on Sunday, March 31, there will be a military salute outside of the funeral home. He was an organ donor and chose to be cremated so there will not be a funeral procession.

The funeral home is open to anyone to visit, just as he welcomed everyone to go by KBON…his baby. He was truly a great a husband, daddy, and grandpa. Never meeting a stranger, he did not care if you had one or a million dollars; he was a selfless, big-hearted guy that always put his family first.

He and his wife enjoyed traveling, especially in their RV. He took her on many “adventures”…returning home with a big tree branch through the side of the R.V. into the closet, backing into a 3-foot cement post in a parking lot, realizing the bumper had fallen off after looking in the rearview mirror and seeing a lady running, carrying the bumper, and another time leaving a parking lot forgetting to close the pop-out sides.

They enjoyed many laughs and quality time. He also enjoyed taking a nap. Kids and grandkids would say he doesn’t nap … he goes to bed.

Survivors include his wife of 50 years, Rose “Russell” Lebouef of Kaplan, whom he adored with all of him; two daughters, Angela Marx Johnson and husband Willie, and Paula Marx; six grandchildren, Shydee Johnson, Aymslee Johnson, Chaynery Johnson, Hiliana Guidry, Zaylen Guidry, and Avanie Marx, all of Eunice; half-brother, Sammy Ruffino and wife Charlene of Shepard, Texas; half-brother, Gary Lamson and wife Carrol of Lafayette; half-sister, Kay Crocker and husband James of Texas. He loved his brother and sisters-in-law, as his own, appreciating the love they’d shown him throughout the years.

His loved ones going home before him include his grandparents, Eldridge and Cleoma Laughlin; mom, Ethel Lejeune; dad, Alfred Lamson; uncle (who was more like a brother) Eldridge “Coonie” Laughlin; and father- and mother-in-law, Andrus and Vernice Lebouef.

He was raised by his grandparents, his mom’s parents, who brought him home from the hospital. They spoke Cajun French as his grandma spoke no English at all and his grandpa spoke very little English. The only time English was spoken was when he had friends over.

One story he would tell his family is how his grandpa would give him a nickel a couple of times a day to allow him to get pop. One of the days he went out to get a pop, he discovered that the price had increased. Upset, he went back to tell his grandpa. He told Paul there was no way he would pay that much for a pop and would have to wait. Having gone back to the store later in the day with the right money, Paul’s grandpa told him to drink it slow because he wasn’t going to get a pop very often. However, the next day with some help from his grandma, he had received his pop money just as before.

He knew he was loved by his grandparents very much. Looking back, he realized how times were difficult for them, but because their home was always filled with so much love, he had no idea how hard life was.

In his younger days, Paul would recall stories of walking across the street from his house to Lormand’s Grocery to buy a Coke. Ms. Lormand, and a few of the other customers would occasionally tell him that he was going to be somebody one day. Those kind words meant so much and stayed with him throughout his life.

In 1964, at the age of 18, he joined the Navy, did basic training in San Diego, and from there was sent on a two-year duty tour in Japan. He reported to Chu Lai, Vietnam, for a 12-month tour of duty. He had nearly completed a 12-month tour of duty there when he learned that his half-brother Sammy had gotten orders to go to Vietnam.

Knowing he was Army infantry he knew Sammy would have it much harder and face more danger. With that in mind, he extended his tour by six months. His time in Japan was not just for the country, but for entertaining troops. He formed a band and was honorably discharged from the Navy in 1968.

His first job out of the military was in sales at Beall’s Department Store in Crowley. From there his occupations and talents only expanded. He worked in sales at the Crowley Post-Signal, a house leveling business, played in a band, sold Metropolitan insurance, performed in a couple of plays, author, singer and song writer, did a few television commercials, played in the movie, “Dead Man Walking,” was a police juror and alderman-at-large in Crowley, and was a mobile DJ in many clubs including Green Acres Night Club in Crowley, wedding receptions, and events. He owned Paul’s Town & Country Club, Paul’s Lounge, and Lil’ Paul’s in Crowley.

Paul has been promoting our local music, heritage and culture on radio for over 40 years. Starting at KSIG AM radio station in Crowley then over to KJEF FM in Jennings. He had always dreamed of owning his own radio station, so when blessed with the opportunity he immediately said yes (with his wife’s approval, of course). They sold everything they had and invested it all into putting KBON together, jokingly saying to his wife that, if it failed, they would move to the mountains in Colorado where no one knows them.

He was told numerous times that he would not succeed; that no one wants to hear all that Louisiana music; that a variety music format would not work, he pushed on. He knew in his heart the need for the radio station was out there. He believed it was on the same level as national recorded music and deserved to be played along with it.

Variety Music Station, Louisiana Proud KBON 101.1 went on air May 29, 1997, which gave him the opportunity to have an outlet for the local musicians to be heard daily instead of just a few hours on weekends. KBON respects and honors the local talent 24/7 365! A DREAM COME TRUE!

Each year KBON hosts a three-day music festival at the Rayne Pavilion held the first weekend in October. All proceeds go to a non-profit organization — the last three years The Down Syndrome Association of Acadiana. Bands and musicians donate their time purely for enjoyment and giving back to their Louisiana Proud fans that support KBON. It has been a major success, growing larger each year.

Beginning in 1996, Paul was inducted into the Louisiana Hall of Fame for his efforts of years of dedication to the promotion and preservation of Louisiana music. Two years later in 1998, The Cajun French Music Association (CFMA) honored him with a prestigious award for contribution in preserving the Cajun language, music and culture. Paul was also recognized by The Louisiana Blues Hall of Fame “for his extraordinary work in the preservation of Louisiana Music & heritage” in 1999. Just a year later, he was issued The Louisiana Music Commission’s highest honor of “Music Decree” for efforts in promoting Louisiana music.

That same year, Louisiana Governor M.J. “Mike” Foster Jr. and the state of Louisiana distinguished Paul with the “Lifetime Achievement Award” for contribution to the preservation of Louisiana music. In 2002, he was inducted into the historical Erath Acadian Museum as a “Living Legend.”

His success and accomplishments did not end there, as in 2006 he had another triumphant year being the recipient of the Louisiana Association of Broadcasters award for 35 years of Distinguished Service in Broadcasting and “The Golden Mike Award” (the highest honor paid to a broadcaster) for dedication to promoting the state of Louisiana.

Additionally, Paul was inducted into the Lake Charles chapter of the C.F.M.A. “Hall of Fame.” In great total of his endeavors, this brought him to be inaugurated, in 2012, into the State of Louisiana’s Louisiana Music Hall of Fame.

Finally, Paul was elected as the 2013 Honoree of The Cajun Culture Association annual Grand Gathering Festival.

Paul has written numerous songs including “Take Care of My Kids” and “Everyday is Mothers Day,” recorded by Wayne Toups. Paul also had a few of his compositions which he recorded himself, recommended in Billboard Magazine “You Tore My World Apart Last Night” (1983) and “I Wish I Had a Job” (1986). Some of his compositions include Lee Benoit, Jamie Bergeron, Blackie Forestier, Don Fontenot, and Paul Jon Bonvin of Switzerland (did a cover of “Everyday is Mothers Day”).

He and his daughter, Angela, recently recorded “That’s Not Good for You,” a song many can relate to. There were many laughs, lots of fun, and they were so blessed to have experienced this together. It was recorded at Ray Tone Records which Paul was sure Ray would never be the same after that experience.

It is no surprise that he loved crawfish, boudin, and gumbo but then again, there was not much food that he didn’t like. He was also, a proud supporter of Donald Trump.

At the station he enjoyed all the food the listeners would bring. He also enjoyed cooking at the radio station. One of his favorite childhood memories was waking up before dawn each Sunday to the smell of well-seasoned garlic, onions, and bell peppers. Paul’s grandpa would always save a few holes in the roast for Paul to stuff.

He would cozy up next to his grandpa at their very small wooden table and afterwards go back to bed while his grandpa put the pork roast cooking in a black pot on the kerosene stove. His grandma would bake a tray of about 16-20 rolls of homemade bread, also cooked in a kerosene oven. It was a Sunday tradition and treat for him to wake up to the house being filled with the wonderful aroma of a cooked pork roast and homemade bread.

With enough bread left over, Paul looked forward to enjoying his grandma’s homemade bread the next day with Steen’s Cane Syrup.

In November, 2018, he discovered his biological father was the late great Alfred Lamson of Lafayette. After finding this out, he began Googling and was so proud of all the accomplishments and the many things they had in common. They are both in the Erath Living Legends museum. Paul’s dad made numerous contributions to UL but is most remembered as the Lady Cajuns softball teams “parrain.”

The Lady Cajun Park, now Lamson Park, was renamed to honor Paul’s dad. His involvement was legendary, and stories of his generosity are talked throughout campus.

In addition, he also found out he had siblings, Gary Lamson of Lafayette and Kaye Lamson Crocker of Texas and many nieces and nephews. He loved saying, “my brother is calling me,” or “I got a text from my sister today.” He felt extremely blessed to had been welcomed into his new loving family with open arms, love, and respect.

Of course, it was quite a shock to learn at 71, but he thanked God for allowing him to know who his biological father was before he died. Unfortunately, his dad was deceased and had no knowledge of him, but was reassured if he had known, he would have certainly loved and taken care of him. Alfred was a man he was proud to call dad.

As Paul wrote in his book...

“I would like to thank God, my wife, daughters, Angela and Paula, my six wonderful grandchildren who always spark my soul with happiness and pride: twins Shydee and Aymslee Johnson, grandson Chaynery Johnson, Hiliana and Zaylen Guidry, and Avanie Marx.

To all the employees of Louisiana Proud KBON 101.1, and the businesses who invest their advertising dollars with us, allowing us to pay the bills; all the local musicians who supply us with some of the greatest music in the world; the many listeners who have proved our local music and culture is alive and well: “Let us, before we die, gather up our heritage and offer it to our children.

“AYIEEEEE, where’s the ice chest, babe??”

The family requested that visiting hours be observed at Vincent Funeral Home - Kaplan, 300 N. Eleazar Ave., beginning at 10 a.m. Saturday, March 30, until the services at 20 p.m. on Sunday, March 31. A rosary will be prayed at 6 p.m. on Saturday, March 30.