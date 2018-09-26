A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 28, at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Lyons Point for Peggy Smith Romero, 62, of Morse, loving mother, grandmother and devoted wife, who proceeded to her eternal resting place on Sept. 26, 2018, with her family by her side.

Fr. Neil Pettit, pastor of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church will officiate for the services.

The family is requesting visiting hours be held Thursday from 9 a.m. until 10 p.m. and Friday from 8 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. A rosary will be recited at 7 p.m. on Thursday.

Interment will be in St. John the Baptist Cemetery.

Peggy’s passion and joy for life was both contagious and unmistakable. She traveled through life with joy, a childlike curiosity and always with a smile on her face. Without hesitation she accepted everyone who entered into her life.

She loved traveling with her family by her side, cooking for anyone who was hungry and taking care of her children and grandchildren. She especially enjoyed baking and was famous within the family around the holidays for her Magic Bars and Pecan Pies.

Everyone who came into her home was considered family and treated as such. She took great joy in making others happy.

A pillar of the community, she never passed an opportunity to help people. Of all that she loved, she cherished her family the most. Family gatherings filled with love and laughter were among her absolute favorite things. She will be remembered by those who knew her best by her unwavering and unparalleled love and support for her children and grandchildren and her undying devotion to her husband.

Even in the end, her strength, love for her family and faith in God were evident. Although we have suffered an enormous loss of an irreplaceable person, we are the luckiest people in the world to have known and loved her!

She is survived by her loving husband, Willard Paul Romero; her three children Dustin Willard Romero and wife Allyson of Scott, Darren Paul Romero and wife Katie of Egan, and Amanda Gale Clark and husband Tyler of Egan; her father, Frank Smith Jr. of Crowley; eight grandchildren, Haden, Holden, Allie, Nicholas, William, Mary, Olivia (OJ) and Samual; three sisters, three brothers, dozens of nieces and nephews and countless friends and acquaintances who’s lives she brought joy too.

Peggy was proceeded in death by her first born child, Robin Gale Romero; her mother, Levine Smith; her father-in-law Eloi Romero and mother-in-law Rose Romero

Carrying Peggy to her final resting place will be Troy Romero (godson), Timmy Lunson (godson), Dale Primeaux (nephew), Logan Doucet (godson), Colby Istre (nephew), and Criag Istre (godson).

The family would like to offer a special thanks to Dr. Aertker at Acadia General Hospital, Lamm Family Care and Peggy’s co-workers at the Acadia Parish Police Jury for their great care and compassion throughout this difficult time. Also to all of the citizens of the surrounding communities, especially those who contributed spiritually and monetarily. We truly believe it has played a great role in giving us more time than expected with her.

