Funeral Services will be held at 10 a.m., Monday June 11, 2018, in the Geesey-Ferguson Funeral Home Chapel for Percy Joseph Meaux, 82, who died Friday June 8, 2018, in Crowley.

Rev. James Townley will officiate for the services. The family is requesting visiting hours be held Sunday from 3 p.m. until 9 p.m. and Monday from 8 a.m. until the time of service. Interment will be in Abshire Cemetery.

Mr. Meaux is survived by his loving wife, Edna C. Meaux, of fifty-five years; three daughters, Susan Elaine Fillingim and her husband Chuck of Pensacola, Florida, Kathryn Gayle Meaux of Corpus Christie, Texas, and Becky Meaux of Lake Arthur; two sons, John Randy Meaux of Vidor, Texas, and Terrence Meaux of Lake Arthur; one stepdaughter, Sharon Primeaux of Crowley; two sisters, Anita and Anna, both of Winnie, Texas; one brother, Reese Meaux of Winnie; three grandchildren, Michelle Knight of Pasadena, Texas, Adam Meaux and his girlfriend Meghanne of Spring, Texas, and Jake Martin of Lake Arthur; four step-grandchildren, Heather Marceaux and her husband Dale of Lindsey, Oklahoma, Shannon Primeaux of Jennings, Larry Andrews of Vidor, and Justin Andrews of Bridge City, Texas; three great-grandchildren, Tyler Walker of Pasadena, Landon Meaux of Frisco, Texas, and Harper Meaux of Spring; and four step- great-grandchildren, McKenzie, Brooke-Lynn and Aubrey Marceaux, all of Lindsey, and Michael Andrews of Vidor.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Adam and Anita Fontenot Meaux; one sister, Betty; and one brother, Tony.

Condolences may be sent to the family by www.geesey-ferguson.com.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Geesey-Ferguson Funeral Home Inc. of Crowley.