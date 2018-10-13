Philomena Leonards Ohlenforst

Funeral services will be held on Monday, Oct. 15, 2018, at a 2 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Rayne for Philomena Leonards Ohlenforest, 95, who died Thursday, Oct. 11, 2018 at her residence in Rayne.

Interment will be in the St. Leo IV Cemetery in Rayne.

Rev. Andrew Schumacher, Associate Pastor of St. John Cathedral Catholic Church in Lafayette will be the Celebrant of the Funeral Mass and will conduct the funeral services, Rev. Christopher Cambre, Associate Pastor of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Rayne, LA will be the concelebrant of the Funeral Mass. The readers for the Mass will be her granddaughter, Aline K. Bourque, and her step granddaughter, Jennifer C. Strait, niece, Monika O. Arceneaux, and the altar server will be her great grandchild, Jude Bourque. The offertory gifts will be brought up by her great grandchildren, Ava Bourque, Emma Kracher, Andrew Boudin, Ann Clare Bourque, Jack Wesley Ohlenforst, and Lily Ohlenforst.

Survivors include her two daughters, Maria Ohlenforst Kracher and spouse Joseph “Joe” Kracher of Lafayette and Dorita Ohlenforst Comeaux and spouse Richard Comeaux of Lafayette; son, Jude Anthony Ohlenforst and spouse Gretchen Gray Ohlenforst of Crowley; four grandchildren, Aline Kracher Bourque and spouse Josh Bourque, Jonas Kracher and spouse Jamie Kracher, John Thomas Ohlenforst and spouse Brittany Ohlenforst and William “Will” Ohlenforst; seven great-grandchildren, Jude, Ava and Anna Clare Bourque, Dylan and Emma Kracher, Jack Wesley and Lily Grace Ohlenforst; three step-grandchildren, Jennifer Comeaux Strait and spouse Adam Strait, Ricky Comeaux and Andy Comeaux and spouse Joie Comeaux; two step-great-grandchildren, Andrew Bodin and Dalton Comeaux; four sisters, Ella Leonards Braun of Madison, Wisconsin, Dorothy C. Leonards of Crowley, Marcella Leonards Ohlenforst of Rayne and Sylvia “Jeanie” Leonards Fruge of Crowley; two brothers, Louis Leonards and spouse Patty Leonards of Shreveport and Leonard “Buck” Leonards of Crowley; three godchildren, Kenneth Leonards of Morganza, Cindy Braun Hasz of Madison and Suzanne Fruge of Pensacola, Florida.

She was preceded in death by husband, John Frank Ohlenforst; parents, Ludwig “Louis” Leonards and Gertrude Dischler Leonards; two brothers, Blaise Leonards and spouse Beradine Habetz Leonards and Edwin Leonards and spouse Genevieve Frey Leonards; three brothers-in-law, William “Bill” Braun, Andrew Ohlenforst, Johnny Mac Fruge; sister-in-law, Bobbie Leonards; and godchild, Sylvester G. Leonards.

Mrs. Philomena Ohlenforst had retired as a Food Service Manager with the Diocese of Lafayette working at Rayne Catholic Elementary in the cafeteria, she was a member of the Catholic Daughters of America for 70 years, Ladies Alter Society and Germanfest Association.

Pallbearers will be grandsons, Jonas Kracher, John Thomas Ohlenforst and Will Ohlenforst; great-grandson, Dylan Kracher; grandson-in-law, Josh Bourque; and nephew, Bob Braun. Honorary pallbearers will be her godchildren, Suzanne Fruge, Kenneth Leonards, and Cindy B. Hasz.

A Rosary will be prayed Monday, Oct. 15, at noon in Gossen Funeral Home in Rayne.

The family requests that visitation be observed in Gossen Funeral Home in Rayne on Monday Oct. 15, from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

The Ohlenforst family would like to give a special thank you to Charlene Reynolds, Linda Breaux, Brenda Fuslier, Marella Guidry and Heart of Hospice for all the care they had given to Mrs. Ohlenforst.

