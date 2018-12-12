Memorial services will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 15, at First Baptist Church of Creowley for Phoebe LeJeune Leger, 93, who died Wednesday, Nov. 14, 2018, at Encore Nursing and Rehabilitation in Crowley.

Dr. Cullen Clark, pastor of First Baptist Church, will officiate for the memorial service.

At her request, Mrs. Leger’s body was donated to science.

Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until the time of service at the church at 228 E. Fourth St.

Mrs. Leger was a graduate of Iota High School and was employed as a cafeteria worker with the Acadia Parish School Board until her retirement. She was a member of First Baptist Church of Crowley.

She is survived by two sons, Ronald Leger and wife Kay of DeRidder, and Donald Leger of Egan; one sister, Loretta LeJeune; and three grandchildren, Scott Leger, Chad Leger and Crystal Leger; and numerous great-grandchildren.

Mrs. Leger was preceded in death by her parents, Adolph LeJeune and Olize Simon LeJeune; brothers Sheldon LeJeune and Herschy LeJeune;Grandson Dean Leger; great-grandson Tyler Leger; and husband, Herschel Leger.