Funeral services will be held Wednesday, April 19, 2017 at 10 a.m. at St. Theresa Catholic Church for Presley Jones Andrus, 63, who died April 10, 2017 in Humble, Texas.

Services will be conducted by Father Godwin Imoru.

Interment will be in South Crowley Cemetery.

She is survived by her children, D’Nais (Adrian) Mack of Humble, Texas, Delanie (Steven) Williams of Buckeye, Arizona, Nicolette (Grant) August of New Iberia, Louisiana and Daniel (Detron) Andrus, III of Houston, Texas and eight grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Daniel Andrus, Jr.; her mother, Rose Lawrence Jones; her father, Preston Jones; her brother, Henry Jones and her nephew, William Jones, Jr.

Visitation will be held Wednesday, April 19, 2017 at St. Theresa Catholic Church from 8:15 a.m. until 9:45 a.m. A rosary will be recited at 9 a.m.

Sign the guestbook online at www.syriefh.com

Arrangements have been entrusted to Syrie Funeral Home, Inc. of Lafayette, LA.