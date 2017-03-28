A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, March 31, at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church for Preston John Sonnier, 80, who died peacefully surrounded by his family March 27, 2017, in Crowley.

Fr. Matthew Higginbotham, pastor of Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church, will be officiating for the services.

The family is requesting visiting hours to be held Friday from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Geesey-Ferguson Funeral Home in Crowely.

A rosary will be led by the Knights of Columbus at 10:30 a.m. Interment will be in Johnson Hanks Cemetery in Morse.

He was an AC technician for 27 years with LeLeux’s Appliance, he was a refrigeration instructor at the Southwest Louisiana Community College-Acadia Campus for 17 years. After retiring he worked for Service Masters in Scott. Preston was a dedicated man to his career working up to the age of 79.

He was a 3rd Degree in the Knights of Columbus, an usher at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church, and a past-president of Johnson Hanks Cemetery.

Mr. Sonnier is survived by his wife of 60 years, Ella Bertrand Sonnier of Crowley; two daughters, Jennifer Sonnier Badon and her husband Richard of Crowley and Vicki Sonnier Barbier of Crowley; one son, Ricky Louis Sonnier and his wife Felecia of Pensacola, Florida; eight grandchildren, Andrea Cross, John Michael Sonnier, Brent Badon, Scott Badon, Lindsey Badon, Tyler Barbier, Lauren Barbier and Jacob Barbier; 10 great-grandchildren; a special niece, Sherrie Arceneaux; and special nephew, Bryan Laviolette.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Louis and Ozite Simon Sonnier Sr.; one sister, Ethel Sonnier Laviolette; and one brother, Louis Sonnier Jr.

Pallbearers will be Scott Badon, John Michael Sonnier, Jacob Barbier, Dylan Hernandez, Mike Parent, and Bryan Laviolette.

Condolences may be sent to the family by www.geesey-ferguson.com.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Geesey-Ferguson Funeral Home of Crowley.