MIRE - Memorial services will be held on Friday, March 6, 2020, at 2:00 pm at Gossen Funeral Home Chapel in Rayne, for Purvis Joseph Domingue, 87, who died Tuesday, March 3, at his residence in Mire.

Inurnment will be in the St. Joseph Cemetery #2, Rayne.

Rev. Jimmy Broussard, First Presbyterian Church in Crowley, will conduct the Memorial services.

Mr. Domingue was known as the Legend in the Bosco Community. He served in the United States Army during the Korean War. He enjoyed being an animal trapper and also loved running his crawfish traps.

Survivors include his daughter, Kollie Domingue Doucet; daughter-in-law, Veronica Domingue; five grandchildren, Lauren Primeaux and spouse Mathew, Hannah Hoffpauir and spouse Devin, Paige Domingue, Matthew Domingue and spouse Mindy, and Noah Domingue; three great grandchildren, Shailey Trahan, Lilly Domingue and Maverick Hoffpauir; sister, Joyce Domingue; and brother, Gilford Domingue.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Jeanette Richard Domingue; son, Jason Domingue; daughter, Sharon Ann Domingue; son-in-law, Darryl Beasy Doucet; father, Whitney Domingue; mother, Edith Benoit Domingue; and four brothers, Elmo Domingue, Irvin Domingue, Stanford Domingue and Willard Domingue.

The family requests visitation be observed in Gossen Funeral Home in Rayne, on Friday, March 6, from 10:00 am to 2:00 pm.

