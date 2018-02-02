Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 4, at Geesey-Ferguson Funeral Home Chapel for Ray Lee Myers, 87, who died Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2018, in Crowley.

The family is requesting visiting hours to be held Saturday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Sunday from 8 a.m. to the time of service. A rosary will be recited at 7 p.m. Saturday.

Interment will be in LeBlanc Cemetery in Midland.

Pop was born in Midland and resided in Crowley. He served his country proudly by being a member of the U.S. Marines Corp.

Ray was a very successful business owner for the majority of his life; he also belonged to the Insulator and Iron Workers Union. Pop always said “he knew how to make the money and his wife, Wilma, knew what to do with it.”

He had a huge heart and willing to help anyone who was in need. Pop loved rebuilding and admiring old cars especially for Cruisin’ the Coast. He enjoyed his Sunday drives to Sulphur for lunch with his daughter and family until the very end.

But his greatest passion was his family, loving and spending time with them is what he lived for.

The love and respect his family had for him, from his kids all the way down to his great-great-granddaughter, was immense. The emptiness his family will feel cannot be measured. The rock of our foundation has gone home.

He is survived by one daughter, Fay Myers Istre and husband Terrell “Terry” of Sulphur; two sons, Euclide Ray “Skippy” Myers and wife Paulette of Crowley, and Lee Ray Myers and wife Cathy of Gueydan; one brother, Willard Henry of Midland; six grandchildren, Bonnie S. Fontenot, Terrell Istre Jr., Scott Myers, Kourie Myers Conrad, Duncan Myers, and Skippy Brandon Myers; 20 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-granddaughter.

Mr. Myers is preceded in death by his wife, Wilma Ferguson Myers; one sister, Rena Myers Newman; one brother, Duford Henry; and two grandsons, Ray Lee Myers II, and Charles Ray Istre.

