Rayford Trahan, 47, passed away on Wednesday, April 11, 2018, at 2:15 p.m. at his home in Egan.

Survivors include his fiancé, Mollie Cochran of Egan; one daughter, Jaida Trahan of Rayne; one son, Corey and wife Katie Trahan of DeRidder; his mother, Geraldine L. Trahan; one brother, Robert and wife Loretta Trahan Jr. of Egan; one grandson, Ryker Richard of Rayne; two step-daughters, Alexis and Audree Walters of Goldsburg, South Carolina; Bradley Walters of Fort Richardson, Alaska; several nieces and nephews, Missy Trahan, Shae Gotte, Michael Trahan, Khrystian Trahan, Payton Trahan, Shyelah Baudoin, Melanie Lyons, Sidney Baudoin, Dylan Fruge, Lacey Fruge, Tony Baudoin and Raven Trahan; two great-nieces, Nevaeh and Avianna; and two great nephews, Elijah and Gavin.

Mr. Trahan was preceded in death by his father, Robert Trahan Sr.; one sister, Melissa; his paternal and maternal grandparents, LeRoy and Francis LeJeune and Ervin and Helen Ackers.

