RAYNE - Funeral services will be held on Friday, May 11, 2018, at a 11:00 am Mass of Christian Burial at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Rayne, for Raymond Cormier, 77, who died Wednesday, May 9, 2018 at residence in Rayne.

Interment will be in the St. Joseph Cemetery #2 in Rayne.

Rev. Christopher Cambre, Associate Pastor of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Rayne, LA will be the Celebrant of the Funeral Mass and will conduct the funeral services.

Survivors include his wife, Ruby Charline DiBenedetto Cormier of Rayne; son, Dale James Cormier of Rayne; two grandsons, Dillian Cormier of Rayne and Byran Cormier of South Carolina; and a great-granddaughter, Scarlet Cormier.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Early Cormier and Euzeude Alleman Cormier.

Pallbearers will be Dale Cormier, Dillian Cormier, Byran Gautreaux, Robert Meche, Eugene Gautreaux, Russell DiBenedetto and John Hollier.

Mr. Cormier was a fiddler for 64 years. He played with many bands over the years an was inducted to The Louisiana Music Hall of Fame.

A Rosary will be prayed Thursday, May 11, at 6 p.m. in Gossen Funeral Home in Rayne.

The family requests that visitation be observed in Gossen Funeral Home in Rayne on Thursday, May 10, from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. and on Friday, May 11, from 8 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

