A Homegoing Celebration will be conducted for Mr. Raymond Joseph Payne, 73, on Saturday, March 17, at 10 a.m. at the Love of Christ Baptist Church of Crowley, Inc., at 1120 W. Hutchinson Ave., with Pastor Corwin D. Morgan, offician

Mr. Payne died on March 7, 2018, at the Acadia General Hospital in Crowley.

Visitation will begin 8 a.m. and the Eulogy will begin at 10 a.m. Entombment will be in the City of Crowley Cemetery.

He is at peace with God now. We must not mourn as those without hope, for Raymond has gone to get the great reward promised to all who faithfully serve our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.

The memory of a good person is a blessing. (Proverbs 10:7) Raymond was born in Crowley to the late Elizabeth Boutte Payne and Howard Joseph Payne on Oct. 16, 1944. He was Christened as an infant and accepted Christ as his personal Savior at an early age. His Christian affiliation was with the St. Theresa Catholic Church and the Morning Star Missionary Baptist Church.

He served his country honorably as a clerk in the United States Navy and received a medal for service.

Raymond was a truck driver for the most part of his life. He was employed with McMillan & Company, Western Company. He was later employed with the Acadia Parish School Board, Stan Gall Company, Acadia Parish Police Jury and the City of Crowley.

He also operated their family business, the People’s Grocery Store.

Raymond was an avid bowler, enjoyed playing cards and dominos, and he loved to watch old western movies. He will be remembered for his love of his family and friends. We will forever love him and cherish all our special memories of him.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Elizabeth Boutte Payne and Howard Joseph Payne; his maternal grandparents, Mary Goodie Boutte and Joseph Boutte; his paternal grandparents, Elnora Eaglin Payne and Eddie Payne.

Ray leaves to celebrate his life, his wife and best friend of 45 years, Betty L. Jackson; his brother, Johnny Payne and his children, Johnny Jr., Tanesha Payne and Masheka Payne; his sister-in-law, Margaret J. Young and her children, Keeyada and Curley J. Young II, Kylin, London and Landon of Rayne; Ashleigh Young, other nieces, nephews, numerous relatives and so many here and abroad who called him friend.

Pallbearers will be Clyde Bias, Julius Hollier, David Jackson, Vincent Johnson, Stanley Lambert, Vernon Martin, John Morris, Scotty Patton, Allen Richardson Jr., Joseph Robinson Sr., Cedric Serial, Dwight Solomon and Oren Webster.

Honorary pallbearers will be Terry Barker Jr., Terry Barker Sr., Bertrand Blackwell, Darrell Freeman, George Grace Sr., Reverend Larry Payne, Johnny Payne, Joseph Payne, William Paddio, Dwight Poullard and Curley J. Young II.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Syrie Funeral Home.