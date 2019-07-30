A Mass of Christian Burial for Raymond Paul Trahan, 51, will be celebrated on Friday, Aug. 2, at 1 p.m. in St. Joseph Catholic Church, Rayne.

Father Kevin Bordelon, pastor of St. Joseph Catholic Church, will serve as celebrant.

Interment will follow in St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery No. 2, Rayne.

Visitation will begin on Thursday, Aug. 1, at 10 a.m., and will continue until Friday, Aug. 2 at 12:30 p.m. in Gossen Funeral Home in Rayne. A Rosary will be recited on Thursday, Aug. 1, at 6:30 p.m. in the funeral home.

Mr. Trahan passed away on Saturday, July 27, 2019, in Orange Beach, Alabama.

A native of Crowley, Mr. Trahan was a graduate of Crowley High School and Southwest Louisiana VoTech. He moved to Rayne in 1996, where he was owner and operator of Raymond’s Truck and Trailer Repair since 2001. Mr. Trahan was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church.

Mr. Trahan enjoyed boating, and loved going to Orange Beach, Alabama, every weekend during the summer months. He had gone on several cruises, and had another one planned for later this year. He also loved his horses.

A family man at heart, Mr. Trahan’s greatest joy was spending time with his wife, children, and especially his grandchildren.

Survivors include his wife of 33 years, Kathy Lane Prejean Trahan; daughter, Katie Trahan and husband Corey; son, Raymond Trahan II and wife Brittany; father, Shelvan Joseph Trahan; brothers, Wayland Trahan and wife Caullet, Curley Trahan and spouse Christopher, and Jeffrey Trahan Sr. and wife Karen; grandchildren, Maddisyn Trahan, William Trahan, and Kaelon Trahan; godchildren, Trey Signorelli, Amber Menard, Jeffrey Trahan Jr., and Natalie Simon; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.

Preceding Mr. Trahan in death were an infant son; mother, Barbara Gautreaux Trahan; paternal grandparents, Ophelias and Bernice Trahan; maternal grandparents, Curley and Dorothy Gautreaux and Mary Borusiewski; and father-in-law, Edward Prejean.

Serving as pallbearers are Wayland Trahan, Curley Trahan, Jeffrey Trahan Jr., Raymond Trahan II, Corey Trahan, Patrick Signorelli, Robbie Signorelli, and Trey Signorelli.

Serving as giftbearers are Mark and Viki Clement.

