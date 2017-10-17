Funeral Services will be held Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2017 at 11 a.m. in the Chapel of Geesey-Ferguson Funeral Home for Rebecca Aycock Cradeur, 58, who died Sunday, Oct. 15, 2017 at 9:21 p.m. at Lafayette General Medical Center.

Rev. Chad Romero will officiate for the services. The family requests visiting hours Tuesday from 11a.m. to 9 p.m. and Wednesday from 8 a.m. to service time. Burial will be in Woodlawn Cemetery.

Mrs. Cradeur is survived by her husband of 38 years, Rod Philip Cradeur of Crowley; two daughters, Tammy Cradeur Fuselier and her husband Daniel, Sr. of Basile, Amanda Cradeur of Crowley; one son, Jason Cradeur and his wife Meghan of Crowley; one sister, Debra Trahan of Crowley; seven grandchildren, Daniel Fuselier, Jr., Hunter Cradeur, Austin Fuselier, Cheyanne Seaux, Brylee Seaux, Jonathan Craduer and Chandler Cradeur; and her loving companion, Molly.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Evelina Abshire; and her father, Bobby Allen Aycock.

Words of comfort may be sent to the family at www.geesey-ferguson.com

Arrangements have been entrusted to Geesey-Ferguson Funeral Home, 301 North Avenue F, Crowley, LA 70526, 337-783-3313.