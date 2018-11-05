Funeral services will be held Wednesday, Nov. 7, at 2 p.m. in the Chapel of Geesey-Ferguson Funeral Home in Crowley for Rebecca Domingue Gutierrez, 58, who died Thursday, Nov. 1, 2018, at 11:05 a.m. in Dickinson, Texas, surrounded by her loving family.

Fr. Clint Trahan, pastor of Sacred Heart of Jesus Church in Port Barre, will officiate for the services.

The family requests visiting hours Wednesday from 9:30 a.m. to service time. A rosary will be recited Wednesday at 11 a.m.

Burial will be in Woodlawn Cemetery.

Rebecca is survived by her husband, Hector Gutierrez of Dickinson, Texas; her mother, Bertha S. Domingue of Crowley; six sisters, Stephanie Leger of Crowley, Sheila Woods of Gueydan, Rhonda Webb of Crowley, Cindy LeBlanc of Crowley, Rachel Comeaux of Church Point, Denell Domingue of Crowley; three brothers, Clayton Domingue of Lyons Point, Chris Domingue of Crowley and Jerome Domingue of Crowley; numerous nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her father, Gerald Domingue; one brother, Gerard Domingue.

Words of comfort may be sent to the family at www.geesey-ferguson.com

Arrangements have been entrusted to Geesey-Ferguson Funeral Home, Inc., 301 North Avenue F, Crowley, 337-783-3313.