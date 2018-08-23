It’s with great sadness and heavy hearts that the family of Rena Mae Credeur announces her passing from this life on Aug. 21, 2018, at the age of 73.

Rena was born in Crowley to Lawrence Smith and Hazel Duprise Smith on June 17, 1945. She worked as a supervisor at the Garment Factory, a job she enjoyed.

Rena loved to crochet, sew, watch cooking shows, and she loved seafood. She especially loved spending time with all of her family. Rena was loved by many and will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Rena is survived by her significant other, Edward “Tee” Weekly of Gueydan; her son, Bobby Vasseur (Pam) of Jennings; her two daughters, Elizabeth Smith (Lucas) of Midland, Valarie Doucet (Chad) of Carencro; her seven grandchildren, Wilbert “JR” (Tina) Landry, Christopher (Tiffany) Landry, Karson Doucet, Blaise Weekly, Ian Soileau and Sophie Soileau; her eight great grandchildren; her three brothers, Walter “Manny” Smith of Lake Charles, Gerald Smith of Jennings and Sonny Smith of England; her two sisters, Evelyn O’Quinn of Colorado City, Texas, and Gladys “De De” Collins of Lake Charles.

Rena was preceded in death by her parents, Lawrence and Hazel Smith; her beloved husband, Raymond Credeur; her grandson, Chris Neal.

Funeral services for Rena Mae Credeur, 73, of Jennings, will be held at Matthews and Son Funeral Home Chapel in Jennings on Thursday, Aug. 23, at 11 a.m. with Brother James Townley officiating.

A gathering of family and friends began at Matthews & Son Funeral Home in Jennings on Wednesday, Aug. 20, from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m. Visitation resumes on Thursday, Aug. 23, at 8 a.m. until the time of her service at 11 a.m.

To extend online condolences, please visit our website at www.matthewsandsonfuneralhome.net

Arrangements have been entrusted to Matthews & Son Funeral Home.