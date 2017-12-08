Rev. Nerma Lee Chretian, 77, departed this life on Saturday, December 2, 2017, at Lake Charles Memorial Hospital in Lake Charles. She was born on January 19, 1940, to the late Walter Davis and Mary Andrus Davis in Mermentau.

She worked at Lake Charles Memorial Hospital for 44 years as a Histology Supervisor. She was the co-pastor with her husband, George Chretian, at Bethel C.M.E. Church in Crowley, for 10 years and was supported and well loved by everyone. She began her ministry at Reeves C.M.E. Temple under the leadership of Rev. Dr. H. Leon Williams, presiding Elder. She was a stewardess, an exalter and was over the prayer ministry and later became a local pastor at Reeves C.M.E. Temple in Lake Charles.

She leaves to cherish her loving memories, her husband of 56 years, George Robert Chretian; two daughters, Tonya Chretian and Shelley Chretian all of Lake Charles; two sisters, Ernestine Gantt (Charlie) and Etta Scott, both of Arlington, TX; one brother, Carroll Davis of Lake Charles; two grandchildren, Quenton Stevens (Tamaya) and Quincy Stevens (Britney); five great grandchildren, Evans Stevens, Camille Stevens, Quenton Stevens, Jr., Quincy Stevens, Jr., and Queson Stevens and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. On this Friday, December 8, they would have celebrated their 57th year anniversary.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Walter and Mary Davis, and two brothers, Walter Davis, Jr., and Harold Davis.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, December 9, at 9 a.m., and funeral service at 11 a.m., at Reeves C.M.E. Temple, Bishop Thomas L. Brown, officiating. Burial will follow in Hamilton Cemetery under the direction of King’s Funeral Home.

