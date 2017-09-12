DALLAS - Richard “Rick” Joseph LaVergne passed away to be with our Lord on Sept. 1, 2017, at the Brookedale Assisted Living located in Lake Highlands, Texas (Greater Dallas).

He was born in Rayne on Feb. 12, 1940, to Ersin and Rita LaVergne of Rayne and was raised in Rayne. He graduated from St. Joseph Catholic School in Rayne.

Rick was a hair stylist and resident of Dallas, Texas, for almost 50 years.

He is survived by his soul mate, Nancy Stokes; one son, Sean Lavergne and wife Stephanie of Willis, Texas; four granddaughters, Elisabeth “Beth”, Brook, Baleigh and Blair Lavergne; two great-grandchildren, Landon and Laikyn; one brother, Al LaVergne and wife Patty of Spring, Texas; two sisters, Aloma Morgan and husband Carl of Rayne, and Flo Breaux and husband Melvin of Youngsville.

He was preceded in death by two sons, Lance LaVergne and Clarence “Suggie” LaVergne; his father, Ersin LaVergne; and mother, Rita Comeaux LaVergne.

Celebration of Life Services will be held at 4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 24, at Unity Church located at 6525 Forest Lane, Dallas, TX 75230, where he enjoyed singing as a choir member.