RAYNE - Funeral services for Richard Anthony Barbier Sr., 81, of Rayne, were held Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019, at 11:30 a.m. in Gossen Funeral Home Chapel, Rayne.

Deacon Denis LaCroix of St. Joseph Catholic Church officiated the service. Interment followed in St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery No. 2, Rayne.

Visitation was held Tuesday, Nov. 19, from 11 a.m. until 10 p.m., with a rosary recited at 7 p.m. in Gossen Funeral Home Chapel, Rayne. Visitation continued on Wednesday, Nov. 20, from 8 a.m. until service time in the funeral home.

Mr. Barbier passed away on Sunday, Nov. 17, at his Rayne residence.

Mr. Barbier worked for many years with Dupont Manufacturing where he was a supervisor. He also worked at Greene’s Hardware in Crowley. He enjoyed camping and was a member of Good Sam Campers Club.

Survivors include his wife of 65 years, Lovina Touchet “Verna” Barbier of Rayne; daughter, Gale Johnson and husband Paul of Mire; son, Richard A. Barbier Jr. of Mire; sisters, Bertha Prejean of Crowley, Jeanette Barbier of Florida and Shirley Barbier of Florida; brothers, Bernice Barbier and wife Lou of Crowley, John Barbier and wife Beverly of Lafayette, Harry Barbier and James Barbier; grandchildren, Ashley Boudreaux and husband Jon, Sean Bernard and wife Jay and Chance Barbier; great-grandchildren, Taylor Bernard, Lauren Bernard, Hunter Bernard, Darcey Bernard and Harper Boudreaux; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Preceding Mr. Barbier in death were his parents, Ceasar and Gertrude Leger Barbier; brother, Percy Barbier; sisters, Ella Mae Barbier, Rita Habetz and Pearl Navarre; and grandson, Christopher Bernard.

Serving as pallbearers were Richard A. Barbier Jr., Sean Bernard, Hunter Bernard, Kenneth Breaux, Paul Johnson and Jonathon Boudreaux.

