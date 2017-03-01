Funeral services were held on Wednesday, March 1, at 4 p.m. at Gossen Funeral Home Chapel in Rayne for Richard Brian Quebodeaux, 54, who died Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017, in Mire.

Entombment is Thursday, March 2, at 1 p.m. in the St. Joseph Cemetery #2 Mausoleum in Rayne.

Survivors include his wife, Angela Guidry Quebodeaux of Mire; five daughters, Nikki Thibodeaux of Lafayette, Kesha Quebodeaux of Lafayette, Chelsea Nunez of Crowley, Jordan Miller of Rayne and Erin Quebodeaux of Mire; mother, Joyce Thibodeaux of Carencro; two sisters, Jackie Oliver of Scott and Lynn Aube of Jennings; brother, Joey Oliver of Kennewick, Washington.

He was preceded in death by his son, Cory Quebodeaux; father, Stanford Valdetero; and sister, Janice Simar.

The family requested that visitation be observed in Gossen Funeral Home on Wednesday March 1, from noon to 4 p.m.

