Richard Brian
Quebodeaux

Richard Brian Quebodeaux

Wed, 03/01/2017 - 9:55am Lisa Soileaux
Wednesday, March 1, 2017

Funeral services were held on Wednesday, March 1, at 4 p.m. at Gossen Funeral Home Chapel in Rayne for Richard Brian Quebodeaux, 54, who died Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017, in Mire.
Entombment is Thursday, March 2, at 1 p.m. in the St. Joseph Cemetery #2 Mausoleum in Rayne.
Survivors include his wife, Angela Guidry Quebodeaux of Mire; five daughters, Nikki Thibodeaux of Lafayette, Kesha Quebodeaux of Lafayette, Chelsea Nunez of Crowley, Jordan Miller of Rayne and Erin Quebodeaux of Mire; mother, Joyce Thibodeaux of Carencro; two sisters, Jackie Oliver of Scott and Lynn Aube of Jennings; brother, Joey Oliver of Kennewick, Washington.
He was preceded in death by his son, Cory Quebodeaux; father, Stanford Valdetero; and sister, Janice Simar.
The family requested that visitation be observed in Gossen Funeral Home on Wednesday March 1, from noon to 4 p.m.
Friends may view the obituary and guestbook online at www.gossenfuneralhome.net.
Arrangements were entrusted to Gossen Funeral Home, Inc. of Rayne, LA, (337) 334-3141.

Acadia Parish Today

Crowley Post-Signal
602 N. Parkerson Ave, Crowley, LA 70526
Phone: 337-783-3450
Fax: 337-788-0949

Rayne-Acadian Tribune
P.O. Box 1381, Crowley, LA 70527
Phone: 337-334-3186
Fax: 337-334-8474

Church Point News
315 N. Main St., Church Point, LA 70525
Phone: 337-684-5711
Fax: 337-684-5793

Acadia Parish Today Copyright  © 2017