It is with a heavy heart that the family of Ricky Paul “Rick” Istre, 61, announce his passing.

Father Clint Trahan, pastor of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, will officiate for the private graveside services at a later date.

Mr. Istre had a great love for wood working and construction, which included his skills in home remodeling. He also enjoyed watching movies, dancing, cooking, and traveling.

He is survived by his sister, Roxie I. Viator and husband Jody of Lyons Point; and his brother Michael and wife Brenda of Prosper, Texas; two aunts, Mrs. Allison “Margie“ Henry of Lyons Point, and Mrs. L.J. “Lou” Trahan Jr. of Lafayette; three nieces, Kristi I. Simon and husband Trey of Cypress, Texas, Lesli I. Nelson and husband Chris of McKinney, Texas, and Kira V. Weber and husband Matt of Duson; two great-nieces, Harper G. Nelson and Avari Kate Simon; and two great-nephews, Blake L. Nelson and Cole Michael Simon.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Mitchell and Helen Trahan Istre; maternal grandparents, Mr. and Mrs. L.J. Trahan Sr.; and paternal grandparents, Mr. and Mrs. Amar Istre.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Geesey-Ferguson Funeral Home Inc. of Crowley.