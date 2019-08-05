July 10, 1958 ~ August 3, 2019

God called our angel home. It is with great sadness that the family of Rita Leonards announces her passing on Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019, with her devoted family by her side at the age of 61.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 6, at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church.

Burial will follow in the Mt. Calvary Cemetery with Father Hampton Davis as celebrant.

Rita’s family was the center of her world, especially her grandchildren, She loved to cook and was a very good at it. Watching her family enjoy her labor of love gave her immense pleasure.

She was a loving wife, mother, sister, grandmother and friends will be missed dearly by all who knew and loved her, especially her loving husband, Daniel Leonards of Duralde; her two loving sons, Daniel Leonards and wife Rae-Ann of Rayne and Derek Leonards of Duralde; her two loving daughters, Tara DeVillier and husband Michael of Eunice and Kerrie Willis and husband Danny of Welsh; her greatest loves, her three grandchildren, Lane and Ava DeVillier and Jude Willis; her sister, Donna LeJeune of Lake Charles; as well as extended family and friends.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Ivy and Laura Dietz LeJeune; her brother, Larry LeJeune; her sister, Edith Doucet; and her in-laws, Blaise and Bernardine Leonards.

Rita worked for the Acadia Parish Veteran Affairs Office and retired from the Evangeline Parish School Board after 25 years as a para-professional at W.W. Stewart Elementary in Basile. She was a past CCD teacher at Annunciation Catholic Church, past church board member, past member of the La. Swine Festival and worked with the queen’s pageant for many years.

Children brought her great joy and she loved and was loved by many. She shared her love of art with her grandchildren and students.

She loved the Rocky Mountains of Wyoming and the Appalachian Mountains in Tennessee as well as the country music group Alabama and the movie Lonesome Dove. The quote “By God, Woodrow, it’s been one hell of a party” sums up her life.

At the request of the family, visitation will be held at Ardoin’s Funeral Home in Eunice on Tuesday, Aug. 6, from 7 a.m. until time of services. A Rosary will be prayed at 1 p.m. Tuesday, led by Deacon Jim Cormier.

We would like to thank Dr. Kristen Sager and the staff at Cancer Center, Dr. David Ware and staff and Louisiana Hospice & Palliative Care - Jennings for their exceptional and compassionate care.

