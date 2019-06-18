RAYNE - A Mass of Christian Burial was held on Tuesday, June 18, 2019, at 2 p.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Rayne, for Rita Monceaux, 73, who passed away on Saturday, June 15, at 10:19 a.m. at her home in Rayne.

Fr. Christopher Cambre, Associate Pastor of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Rayne, officiated for the services. Burial was held in the Leger Cemetery in Rayne.

The family requested visitation on Tuesday, June 18, at 10 a.m. until time of services in the Duhon Funeral Home Chapel in Rayne. A Rosary was recited on Tuesday, June 18, at noon in the Funeral Home Chapel.

Survivors include three daughters, Jessica and husband Daniel Credeur of Lafayette, Jennifer and husband Tony Weisenbach of Lafayette, and Jeanne and husband Ferral Manuel of Lafayette; one son, Jodie Foreman and fiancé Bridgette Wills of Indian Bayou; two sisters, Pam Monceaux of Carencro and Joyce Alleman of Rayne; seven grandchildren, Jenee and Shanena Constantin, Sebastian Richard, Jacob Privat, Jack, Julianne and Jamison Manuel; five great-grandchildren, Savanna, Jayla, Shane, Jade and Grayson.

Ms. Monceaux was preceded in death by her grandson, Andre Foreman; her parents, Deus and Margaret Monceaux; three brothers, J. D., George and John “Tat” Monceaux; and one sister, Willie Mae Dronet.

