Robert “Bob” Arthur Ellis

RAYNE - Private funeral services for Robert Arthur “Bob” Ellis, age 59, of Lafayette, were held on Tuesday, March 26, 2019, in the Gossen Funeral Home Chapel, Rayne.

Reverend Micah Collins, pastor of Elizabeth Memorial Baptist Church of Branch, officiated the services.

Mr. Ellis passed away on Sunday, March 17, at his Lafayette residence.

A native of North Bend, Oregon, Mr. Ellis was a U. S. Navy veteran, having retired as a Chief Petty Officer with 22 years of honorable service. He had lived in Louisiana for 14 years and was a machinist for AGI Industries for 14 years.

Mr. Ellis enjoyed hunting and fishing, and was known to bake the very best homemade apple pie around. He loved his family, and his greatest joy in life was being a grandfather to his grandson, Ezra.

Survivors include his wife, Janeé Romero Ellis of Lafayette; son, Eric Ellis and wife Miranda of Sulphur; grandson, Ezra Ellis of Sulphur; mother, Rebecca Ann Brice of Coos Bay, Oregon; brother, Dennis Armstrong and wife Karen of Findley, Ohio; sisters, Laura Cook and husband Dan of North Bend, Oregon and Lugene Neal of Coos Bay, Oregon; mother-in-law, Marie “Toni” Richard Romero of Branch; sister-in-law, Monique R. Bush and husband, John of Branch; brothers-in-law, Duke Romero and wife Lori of Church Point and Barry Romero and wife Jackie of Rayne; numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews.

Preceding Mr. Ellis in death was his father, Eugene Arthur Ellis; brother-in-law, Byron Romero; and an infant brother.

