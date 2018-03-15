Robert “Bob” Legendre, born Sept. 19, 1947, passed away at his home on March 12, 2018, at the age of 70. He was a native of Thibodaux and resided in Crowley.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday, March 17, at 1 p.m. at St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church. Fr. Ed Duhon, priest in residence, will officiate for the services.

The family requests visiting hours Saturday, March 17, from 10 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. at Geesy-Ferguson Funeral Home. A rosary will be recited at 11 a.m. at the funeral home.

Burial will be in Woodlawn Cemetery.

Bob is survived by his sister, Anna Lee Legendre Adams and husband, Clarence P. Adams; sister-in-law, Catherine (Cat) Legendre; nieces and nephews Lance C. Adams (Monica), Scott P. Adams (Melissa), Jay Legendre (Kelly) and Robyn Legendre Keller (Scott); seven great-nieces and nephews, Benton Adams, Grant Adams, Chloe Legendre, Max Keller, Evan Legendre, Charley Kay Keller, and Carmen Keller; and aunts, Clara Mae Becnel and Mary Ann Guidry.

He is preceded in death by his partner, Russell James Gautreaux; his parents, Clarence and Gladys Barrilleaux Legendre; one sister, Myrtis Legendre Hebert; two brothers, John Legendre and Glynn Legendre.

For those wishing to make memorial contributions the family request they go to the City of Crowley Animal Control Center in Bob’s honor. 220 Jack Mitchell Road, Crowley, LA 70526, 337-788-8004.

Condolences may be sent to the family by www.geesey-ferguson.com

Arrangements have been entrusted to Geesey-Ferguson Funeral Home Inc. of Crowley.