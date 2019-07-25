The family and friends of Robert Allen Guidry are mourning the loss of their loved one who was called from this life on July 23, 2019, at the age of 72.

Robert was born in Gueydan to Aclan J. Guidry Sr. and Lillian Michon Guidry on Feb. 13, 1947. He worked as a shop foreman for Lewis Flying Services. Robert loved motorcycles, hot rods, hunting, fishing, and boxing. His favorite time of year was the Christmas Season.

Robert especially loved the time he spent with his family and his beautiful grandchildren. He was a kind and giving man who will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.

Robert is survived by his son, Gregory Guidry (Stacy) of Morse; his daughter, Roxanne Humble (Alvin) of Morse; his two brothers, Ronnie Guidry of Church Point and August Lee Guidry of Texas; his two sisters, Lovenia Dequeant of Elton and Loraine Roche of Gueydan; his eight grandchildren, Joshua, Brandon, Chloe, Connor, Lillian, Vivian, Julian and Haydian.

Robert was preceded in death by his parents, Aclan and Lillian Guidry Sr.; his beloved wife, Mary Ann Guidry; his brother, Aclan Guidry Jr.; his two sisters, Nora Graves and Betty Kibodeaux.

Funeral services will be held at Matthews and Son Funeral Home in Gueydan on Saturday, July 27, at 2 p.m.

A gathering of family and friends will be held at Matthews & Son Funeral Home in Gueydan on Saturday, July 27, from 9 a.m. until the time of his service, with a Rosary recited at 11 a.m.

The family of Robert would like to send a very special Thank You to all the staff of Ellington Nursing Home for all of the love and support that they showed their loved one in his time of need.

To extend online condolences, please visit our website at www.matthewsandsonfuneralhome.net.