RAYNE - Funeral services for Robert John Habetz, age 70, of Rayne will be held on Tuesday, October 23, 2018 at 2:30 PM in Gossen Funeral Home Chapel, Rayne. Deacon Denis LaCroix of St. Joseph Catholic Church will officiate. Interment will follow in St. Leo IV Catholic Cemetery, Roberts Cove.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, October 23, 2018 from 10:00 AM until service time in Gossen Funeral Home, Rayne, with a rosary being recited at 11:30 AM.

Mr. Habetz passed away on Sunday, October 21, 2018 in a Crowley health care facility.

A native of the Rayne area, Mr. Habetz was a U.S. Army veteran of the Vietnam War. He worked for many years as manager for auto parts stores and departments. Mr. Habetz always worked to help others by supporting Boys Club of America, U.S. Olympic Committee, St. Joseph Indian School, Disabled American Veterans, Boys Town, and Father Flanagan's Boys Home.

Survivors include his son, Thomas John Habetz of Dothan, AL; brothers, Edward J. Habetz and wife, Marlene of Rayne, Daniel L. Habetz and wife, Judy of Rayne, Gerhard R. Habetz and wife, Gloria of Rayne, and Charles H. Habetz and wife, Pattie of Rayne; sisters, Margart Mary Boullion of Rayne, Geraldine Trahan and husband, Sherman of Rayne, and Louise Meche of Rayne; and a host of nieces, nephews, and friends.

Preceding Mr. Habetz in death were his parents, Leonard August Habetz and Annie Cramer Habetz; sister, Rose Marie Habetz; and brothers-in-law, Johnny Meche and Wesley Boullion.

Serving as pallbearers are Edward Habetz, Daniel Habetz, Gerhard Habetz, Clyde Boullion, Ira Pryor, and Kevin Habetz.

Condolences may be expressed online at www.gossenfuneralhome.net.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Gossen Funeral Home, Inc. of Rayne, LA, (337) 334-3141.