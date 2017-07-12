Robert Paul Broussard, 70, of Gueydan was called from this life on July 11, 2017. Robert was born in Gueydan to Aldis Broussard and Marie Boudreaux Broussard on Nov. 1, 1946. Robert loved being outdoors, especially if he was working in his garden or enjoying a trip to Holly Beach. He also loved listening to French music every chance he got. Most of all, Robert enjoyed visiting with all his family and friends. He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.

Robert is survived by his four children, Celena (Judd) Breaux of Gueydan, Laurie (Wendell) Zaunbrecher of Crowley, Tina (Raymond) Champagne of Gueydan and Robert Broussard II of Gueydan; his 11 grandchildren, Bryce, Zachary, Reagan, Johnnie, Jacob, Sadie, Ethan, Rylee, Chloe’, Ava and Brenna; one great-grandchild, Harper; two brothers, Rodney (Shirley) Broussard and Sheldon (Darlene) Broussard; and two sisters, Cecile Linscomb and Aline Martin, all of Gueydan.

Robert is preceded in death by his parents, Aldis and Marie Boudreaux Broussard; and his beloved wife, Brenda Broussard.

A Mass of Christian burial will be held at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in Gueydan on Thursday, July 13, at 11 a.m. with Father Corey Campeaux officiating. Burial will follow in the Gueydan Cemetery under the direction of Matthews and Son Funeral Home. A gathering of family and friends will be held at Matthews & Son Funeral Home in Gueydan beginning on Wednesday, July 12, at 9:30 a.m. and continuing until the time of his Funeral Mass on Thursday. A Rosary will be recited at 6 p.m., Wednesday evening.

To extend online condolences, please visit our website at www.matthewsandsonfuneralhome.net.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Matthews & Son Funeral Home.