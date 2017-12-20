A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday, Dec. 22, at 10 a.m. at St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church for Robert Trahan, 84, who died Tuesday, Dec. 19, 2017, in Crowley.

Fr. Edward Duhon, associate pastor of St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church, will officiate for the services.

The family is requesting visiting hours be held Thursday from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., and Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 9:45 a.m. A rosary will be recited at 7 p.m. on Thursday.

Burial will be in Woodlawn Cemetery.

Mr. Trahan proudly served his country during the Korean Conflict as a member of the United States Navy.

He is survived by five daughters, Renee Bourgeois and husband Roderick of Jennings, Karen Breaux of Egan, Melanie Newman and husband Pacerd of Crowley, Katie Miller and husband Michael of Iota, and Kim Miller and companion Carl Clark of Crowley; one son, Jeffery Trahan of Crowley; two brothers, Jake Trahan and wife Genevieve of Egan, and Harvey Trahan of Crowley; nine grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by his wife Jacqueline Dupuis Trahan; his parents, Willie Trahan and Addie Hanks; and two sons-in-law, Louis Miller and Jeffery Breaux.

Condolences may be sent to the family by www.geesey-ferguson.com.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Geesey-Ferguson Funeral Home Inc. of Crowley.