Funeral services will be held at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 27, at the Geesey-Ferguson Funeral Home Chapel for Rodney Abshire, 84, who died Sunday, March 25, 2018, at his home in Crowley.

Deacon Tom Sommers will officiate for the services.

The family is requesting visiting hours be held Tuesday from 10 a.m. until the time of service. A rosary will be recited at 11 a.m.

Interment will be in Abshire Cemetery.

Mr. Abshire proudly served his country as a member of the United States Army during the Korean Conflict.

He is survived by one sister, Doris Trahan and husband Clifton of Westlake; three brothers, Elton Abshire and wife Marie of Lafayette, Percy Abshire and wife Joyce of Boyce, and Jerry Abshire and wife Elaine of St. Paul, Minnesota; two daughters, Cathy Palmer of Crowley, and Loronda Dennis of Jennings; one son, Gary Abshire; grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Mr. Abshire is preceded in death by his parents, Willie P. and Etile Trahan Abshire; and three brothers, Leroy Abshire, Dalton Abshire, and Willie Abshire Jr.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Geesey-Ferguson Funeral Home Inc. of Crowley.