Rodney Lee Lege was born on April 30, 1954, in Gueydan, to August Lege and Helen Trahan Lege and was called to his Heavenly father on March 20, 2018, at the age of 63.

Rodney worked as an electrician, a job in which he enjoyed. He loved to watch sports and westerns.

Rodney also enjoyed playing the accordion. But most of all he loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren. Rodney will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.

Rodney is survived by his wife, Brenda V. Lege of Morse; his two sons, Rodney Shayne Lege of Morse, and Rocky Lee Lege of Morse; his daughter, Shelly Rene Theriot (Randy Lane) of Estherwood; his four brothers, James Lege of Lege Cove, Ronald Lege of Morse, L.J. Lege of Morse, and Robert Paul Lege of Lyons Point; his four sisters, Helen Primeaux, Bernice Viator of Estherwood, Mary Monceaux of Morse, and Sally Hargrave of Kaplan; as well as his five grandchildren, Christian, Gage, Kameron, Evan, Hunter; and his two great-grandchildren, Aydan and Alijah.

Rodney is preceded in death by his parents, August and Helen Lege.

Funeral services for Rodney Lee Lege, 63 of Morse, will be held at Matthews and Son Funeral Home in Gueydan on Sunday, March 25, at 2 p.m.

A gathering of family and friends will be held at Matthews and Son Funeral Home in Gueydan beginning on Saturday, March 24, at 3 p.m. until 10 p.m. Visitation will resume on Sunday, March 25, at 9 a.m. until the time of his service.

Burial will follow in Lege Cemetery.

