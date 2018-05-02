Funeral services for Mr. Roger Jones, will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, May 4, in the Church of Christ, 1812 N. Cutting, Jennings, with Bro. Roy Platt officiating.

Burial will be in the Greenwood Cemetery under the direction of Miguez Funeral Home of Jennings.

Visitation will be held at the church on Thursday from 4 until 9 p.m.; and 8 a.m. Friday until time of services.

Mr. Jones passed away at 8:24 p.m., Tuesday, May 1, 2018, in Lafayette General Medical Center.

Mr. Jones was a lifelong resident of Jennings. He retired from the maintenance department at PPG. He was known as the “candy man”. He loved to barbeque, and to keep his car clean. He enjoyed his garden and loved making people laugh.

Survivors include his wife, Jeanette Jones of Jennings; two daughters, Kimberly (Rocky) Cooper of Searcy, Arkansas, and Tina (Darryl) Broyles of Jennings; one son, Bradley (Monica) Jones of Roanoke; three sisters, Carolyn Bouley of Indian Bayou, Yvonne Dietz and Tammy Smith, both of Crowley; two brothers, Bob Allen Jones and Rocky Jones, both of Crowley; six grandchildren and two great grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Samson and Ester Broussard Jones.

