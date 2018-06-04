It’s with great sadness and heavy hearts that the family of Ronald Blaine Oliver announces his passing from this life on June 3, 2018, at the age of 59.

Blaine was born in Lafayette to Theodore Oliver Jr. and Mercedes V. Guidry Oliver Hebert on Sept. 3, 1958.

He was a boat captain. He played in the Oliver Brothers Band in his younger days. He liked to be on the water, playing with his guitar and loved music.

Blaine is survived by his three daughters, Christa (Brandon) of Crowley, Lani (Michael) of Clinton, Indiana, and June of Dutchtown; one step-daughter, Sophie (Terrell Jr.) and their four children of Sulphur; brother, Rodney Sr. of Mermentau; nephew, Rodney Jr.; his eight grandchildren, Jesi, Savage, Chaya, Abel, Brast, Landon, Bradley, and Carson.

Ronald was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, Theodore “Teddy” Oliver III; his niece, Brittany Oliver; maternal grandparents, Chester and Mercedes; his paternal grandparents, Theo Sr. and Lucy.

Ronald’s family is honoring his wishes of cremation. A private memorial services will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers the family ask that donations be made help with his funeral expenses.

To extend online condolences, please visit our website at www.matthewsandsonfuneralhome.net

Arrangements have been entrusted to Matthews and Son Funeral Home.