RAYNE - Funeral services will be held on Friday, Sept. 13, 2019, at 11 a.m. in the Duhon Funeral Home Chapel in Rayne, for Ronald “Brod” Credeur, 80, who passed away at his home in Scott on Sunday, Sept. 8, at 4:45 p.m.

Deacon Dennis LaCroix from St. Joseph Catholic Church will officiate the services. Burial will be held at a later date at St. Peter and Paul’s Catholic Church Cemetery in Scott.

The family has requested the visitation to be held on Thursday, Sept. 12, at 5 p.m. until 9 p.m. in the funeral home chapel.

A Rosary will be recited on Thursday, Sept. 12, at 6 o’clock in the evening in the funeral home chapel.

Visitation will resume on Friday, Sept. 13, at 8 a.m. until time of services.

Ronald was a lifelong resident of Scott. He served in the 14th Armored Cavalry Regiment Third Battalion Regiment as U.S. Army PFC from 1956-1958. He most fondly remembered his time serving in Germany.

He had a lifelong career in the oil industry, beginning as a roustabout and working his way up to a consultant in his 47 year career.

He was an avid fan and supporter of the LSU Tigers Football Team.

Ronald loved spending time with his family and extended family. His family was a joy to him.

He enjoyed Cajun music and dancing to his favorite entertainers, Ivy Dugas, Jackie Caillier, Keith Richard, Danny Cormier, Benny Mueller and their families. Ronald could have a conversation with anyone.

Ronald is survived by his wife of 60 ½ years, Shirley M Credeur (Perrodin). He left behind a large and loving family including two sons, Lennie Credeur and partner Karen Vernay of Elgin, Texas, and Chuck Credeur and wife Angela of Arlington, Nebraska; three daughters, Pamela Foster and her husband Dwayne Foster, Mitzi Lantier and her fiancé Kevin Fabacher and Amanda and her husband Bobby Smith, all from Scott; one brother, James A. and wife Annadine Credeur; his 19 grandchildren, Angela Ledford and husband Steve, Alison Vernay and partner Matthew Lewis, Sarah Vernay, Christopher Miller, Wayne Smith, Amanda Dawn Schultz, Angela Credeur and partner Demetrio Gutierrez, and Jayden Credeur of Freemont, Nebraska, Casey Lecher and husband Karll of Irene, South Dakota, Dale Credeur of Republic, Missouri, Joshua Credeur of Yankton, South Dakota. James J. Credeur of Bend, Oregon, Tenna Boutin and partner Larry Landry, Tabitha Romero and husband Ross Romero, Jake Lantier and fiancé Rainee Rourke, and Benny Lantier of Scott, James Fabacher and fiancé Taryn Schexnayder, and Kristie Comeaux and partner Jarred of Youngsville; his granddog and buddy, Hunter; 35 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren; numerous in-laws and out-laws, nephews, nieces, cousins and friends.

Ronald was preceded in death by his parents, father Woodley Credeur, his mother Hilda “Toon” Boudreaux Credeur Hebert and stepfather Russell “Bay” J Hebert; one sister, Edna M. Breaux; one grandson, Cody J. Foster, and one granddaughter, Katelan C. Foster.

Pallbearers for the service will be Chuck Credeur, Kevin Fabacher Sr., Dwayne Foster, Ross Romero, Jake Lantier, Benny Lantier, Landen Romero, Lennie Credeur and James A. Credeur.

Honorary pallbearers will be Bobby Smith, Colden Romero, Paxton Lantier, Dale Credeur, Joshua Credeur, James J. Credeur, Godfrey Brasseaux and Donald Laughlin.

The family would like to extend their thanks to the doctors and staff of Our Lady of Lourdes, AMG Specialty Hospital, Community Hospice, and a very special thanks to Dr. Danielle Duhon for all of their support through their time of need.

