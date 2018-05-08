Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, May 9, at Ebenezer Church of the Nazarene for Ronald K. “Doo” Leger, 71, who died May 6, 2018, in Morse.

Rev. Glenn Messer, pastor of First Church of the Nazarene in Crowley, will be officiating for the services.

The family is requesting visiting hours to be held Tuesday from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. and Wednesday from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Geesey-Ferguson Funeral Home in Crowley.

Interment will be in Estherwood Cemetery.

He is survived by two daughters, Crystal Lei Leger of Jennings, and Candace Leger-LeJeune and husband Kyle of Basile; one son, Peter Leger of Crowley; seven siblings, August Lege Jr. of Jennings, Helen Lege Faulk of Abbeville, L.J. “Mac” Lege’ of Morse, Robert Paul Lege of Morse, Mary Lege Monceaux of Morse, Bernice Lege Viator of Estherwood, and Sally Lege Hargrave of Kaplan; two grandchildren, Jeremy Paul Leger and Caroline Jesse LeJeune; and one great-granddaughter, Adalee Aniya Leger.

Mr. Leger is preceded in death by his wife, Catherine Hoffpauir Leger; his parents, August and Helen Trahan Lege Sr.; and one brother, Rodney Lee Lege.

Condolences may be sent to the family by www.geesey-ferguson.com

Arrangements have been entrusted to Geesey-Ferguson Funeral Home of Crowley.