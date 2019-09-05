RAYNE - A gathering of family and friends for Ronald Wayne Garrie Sr., 65, of Rayne, will be held on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. in Gossen Funeral Home in Rayne.

Mr. Garrie passed away surrounded by his family on Thursday, September 5, at his residence.

A lifelong resident of Acadia Parish and Rayne, Mr. Garrie was owner and operator of Ron's Building and Remodeling for many years. He enjoyed horses, including trail rides, and breaking and training pleasure horses. His greatest joy in life was caring for and spending time with his family.

Survivors include his wife of 45 years, Gladys Eve Douet Garrie of Rayne; son, Ronald W. "T-Ron" Garrie Jr and wife MaKayla of Rayne; daughter, Pamela Kibodeaux and husband Steve of Branch; sisters, Patricia Thibodeaux and husband Alton of Rayne and Debra Benton of Rayne; grandchildren, Cody Kibodeaux of Ft. Benning, Georgia, MaKenzie Garrie of Rayne, Lance Kibodeaux of Branch, Damon Garrie of Rayne and Whitney Kibodeaux of Branch; and many other relatives and friends.

Preceding Mr. Garrie in death were his mother, Mazie Marie Mouton Benton; father, Whitney Joseph Garrie; and stepfather, Howard P. Benton.

Condolences may be expressed online at www.gossenfuneralhome.net.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Gossen Funeral Home, Inc. of Rayne, LA, (337) 334-3141.