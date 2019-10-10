Article Image Alt Text

Ronnie Alan “Peanut” Best

Thu, 10/10/2019 - 5:48pm
IOTA

A gathering of friends and family will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, Oct. 11, at Geesey-Ferguson Funeral Home in Iota for Ronnie Alan “Peanut” Best, Jr., 56, who passed away Monday, Oct. 7, 2019, in Iota.
He is survived by his wife, Aline Swain Best of Iota; 10 children, Dusty Best of Simmesport, Brandon Best and wife Jennifer of Simmesport, Amy Best of Simmesport, Cody Best of Hammond, Natasha Best of Iota, Blake Best and wife Ashley of Cameron, North Carolina, Cassie Best of Iota, Ariel Best of Richard, Chase Best of Richard, and Paige Best of Iota; one step-son, Edward Soileau of Crowley; his mother, Helen Arabie and friend Lee Malone of Iota; his stepmother, Shirley Best of Batchelor; two brothers, Terry Best and wife Tina of Pineville and Chris Best and wife Deanna of Moss Bluff; one sister, Cheryl Schneider and husband Jude of Iota; one step-brother, William Winstead of Morganza; and four step-sisters, Ruth Anne Rodgers of Batchelor, Darlene Daniel of Lawton, Oklahoma, Mary Winstead of Morganza, and Debbie Morrow of St. Louis, Missouri; eight grandchildren; and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.
Peanut is preceded in death by his father, Ronnie Alan Best Sr.
Condolences may be sent to the family by www.geesey-ferguson.com.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Geesey-Ferguson Funeral Home of Iota

