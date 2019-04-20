A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday, April 22, 2019, at St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church for Rose LeBlanc Millet, 91, who passed away April 18, 2019, at the Heart Hospital in Lafayette.

Fr. Gary Schexnayder will be officiating for the services. The family is requesting visiting hours to be held Sunday from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. and Monday from 8 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. A rosary will be recited at 6:30 p.m. Sunday. Interment will be in Woodlawn Cemetery.

Mrs. Millet was born and a resident of Crowley. In 1945 she graduated as valedictorian at Port Neches High School. Mrs. Rose was a member of the St. Michael Altar Society, the Rosary Group and the Rice City Seniors where she was queen in 2014. She worked as a bookkeeper and secretary for St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church for 28 years.

She is survived by five children, Warren Thomas Millet Jr. and his wife Brenda of Crowley, Richard Wayne Millet of Crowley, Gayle Elizabeth Lormand and her husband Todd of Crowley, Donald Charles Millet and his wife Terri of Jennings and Lynne Frances Broussard and her husband Jimmy of Crowley; nine grandchildren, Blaine Lormand and his wife Regan, Carlie Lormand, Seth Humble, D.J. Millet, Ryan Millet, Christian Millet, Jordan Conner and her husband Joshua, Megan Jackson and her husband Adam and Chelsea Greene and her husband Jordan; four great-grandchildren, Amalie, Hudson and Eli Lormand and Patrick Greene, and one expected in May; and her special fur baby, Maddie.

Mrs. Rose is preceded in death by husband, Warren Thomas Millet Sr.; her father, Fernest Leblanc; her mother, Elise Smalley; and one great-grandson, Cole Anthony Conner.

Pallbearers will be Blaine Lormand, D.J. Millet, Ryan Millet, Christian Millet, Seth Humble, Josh Connor and Jordan Greene.

The family would like to thank her caregiver Kylie Benoit of Senior Helpers and the staffs at Acadia General and Heart Hospitals.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church in Crowley.

Condolences may be sent to the family by www.geesey-ferguson.com.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Geesey-Ferguson Funeral Home of Crowley.