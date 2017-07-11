RAYNE - Funeral services will be held Saturday, July 15, at 11 a.m. at Starlight Baptist Church for Rose Mae Julian, 77, who died July 6, 2017, at Acadia General Hospital.

Services will be conducted by Rev. Nathan T. Stevens.

Interment will be in Our Mother of Mercy Cemetery.

She is survived by her husband, Sylvester Julian; daughter, Wennette Williams; son, Cyrus Julian (Shalonda); one sister, Lillie Rubin; two granddaughters, Brittany Harmon and Shellie Gabriel; three grandsons, Darius and Cazal Davis and Rehnquest Charles; and a host of cousins, nieces, nephews and friends.

She was preceded in death by two sons, O’Neal Williams and Brian Keith Julian; her mother, Eva Perrodin Gibson; her father, Ishnell Gibson; six brothers, Curtis Gibson, Murphy Gibson, Leroy Gibson, Mervin Gibson, Irvin and Earl Gibson.

Visitation will be held Saturday, July 15, at Starlight Baptist Church from 8 a.m. until time of service.

Sign the guestbook online at www.syriefh.com

Arrangements have been entrusted to Syrie Funeral Home, Inc., of Lafayette.