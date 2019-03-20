Rayne - A Mass of Christian Burial and Celebration of Life for Rose Mary Griffin Mouton, 59, of Rayne, will be celebrated on Saturday, March 23, 2019, at 10:30 a.m. at Our Mother of Mercy Roman Catholic Church, 700 West Jefferson Davis Ave., Rayne. Father Richard Wagner, SSJ will officiate the Mass.

She will await her resurrection in Our Mother of Mercy Roman Catholic Church Cemetery in Rayne.

A gathering of family and friends will be held at Duhon Funeral Home, LLC-Rayne Chapel, 900 East Texas Ave., Rayne, on Friday, March 22, from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m., with tributes from 7 p.m. until 8 p.m. Visitation will resume on Saturday, March, March 23, from 8 a.m. until 9:30 a.m. with a Rosary recited at 8:30 a.m.

Rose Mary was the daughter of Mary Alice Griffin Taylor. Rose was adopted by her grandparents, the late Albert and Lillian Griffin, and was reared with her two uncles/brothers, Press and Roy Griffin, who preceded her in death. Rose lived in Lafayette and attended school there. In her teen years, after the passing of her grandfather, Rose and her grandmother moved to Rayne. She attended schools in Rayne, as well.

She was married to the late Russell James “Poochie” Mouton Sr. They were blessed with seven children, Michelle (Cleo) of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, Keisha (Johnny) of Tampa, Florida, Tiffany of Rayne, Russell Jr. “Rusty” (Kaylin) of Rayne, Gary Mouton of Rayne, Scotty of Rayne, a son as she took as her own and affectionately called him her “Big Teddy Bear”, Wayne (Jeanette) of Rayne, Kelly and a daughter, Stacey who awaits her arrival in heaven.

Ms. Rose, Mama Rose, Chef, First Lady are only a few names she was affectionately called. She was the community cook. If you needed a cook, decorator, babysitter or whatever, just call Rose Mary. She worked for the City of Rayne Street Department and loved the work she did in the beautiful city of Rayne.

Rose leaves the gifts of love, faith, patience and courage to her children, grandchildren, godchildren, siblings, Priscilla Taylor, Cherry Taylor, Laura Richard, Jermaine (Ronald) Arceneaux, John (Brittle) Taylor and Chris Taylor, as well as, relatives and friends too numerous to name.

