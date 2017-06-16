A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at noon on Saturday, June 17, at Our Lady of the Most Holy Rosary Roman Catholic Church honoring the life of Rose Richard Primeaux, 88 years old. Rose passed away peacefully on Tuesday, June 13, 2017, at her residence surrounded by her children and their spouses during her transition to Heaven. She will be laid to rest at Kaplan Cemetery with Reverend Mark Miley officiating the services.

She was a proud graduate of Crowley High School. After graduating, Rose met Huey at a weekly dance and they were a match made in heaven. As a wife of a Navy sailor, she and Huey shared adventures while living in numerous places including San Diego, Maryland and New Orleans before settling down in Nunez. She was a bookkeeper at several businesses. Rose spent her life devoted to her family. She had many talents that included crocheting, sewing many wedding and bridesmaid dresses, gardening, canning, cooking and was an avid baker of pies, tarts and homemade bread. She enjoyed dancing and social activities with Huey and friends. Her love of family was her greatest joy and she showered them with love. She was a very devoted Catholic, praying the rosary and novenas. Rose and Huey instilled a strong love of faith and guided their family in their Catholic faith. Rose was a member of Catholic Daughters of the Americas, Ladies Altar Society, L.A.R.C. – Parents Club, 4-H Adult Leader, KHS Band Parent Booster, American Legion Auxiliary, K.C. Ladies Auxiliary, and recently attended Acadiana’s Camp Bluebird for cancer surviviors.

She is survived by her sons, Robert Michael (Jennifer), Larry Paul (Laura) and Kenneth Charles (Darlene), all of Kaplan; her daughters, Janet M. Touchet (Rodney) of Erath, Barbara Gayle Guttry (Billy) of Kaplan and Judy Evelyn Owens (Scott) of Kaplan; 17 grandchildren, Jeremy, Robbie, Jacob, Ryan, Kenneth Jr., Hanson, Adam, Lance, Ethan, Jessica, Kimberly, Chancy, Aimee, Melissa, Leslie, Paulette and Mandy; 35 great-grandchildren; one great-great-granddaughter; one great-grandchild on the way; and four brothers, John Jack Richard of Baton Rouge, Clifford Richard of Vidor, Texas, Joseph Roy of Kaplan and Daniel Richard of Lake Charles.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Huey Paul; one daughter, Joycelyn Anne; her parents, Stanislaus Alexandre Richard and Elizabeth Simon Roy; and one sister, Helena R. LeBeouf.

The family wishes to thank the following caregivers for providing such loving and compassionate care during her fight with lung cancer: Donna Abshire, Judy Wiggins, Angela Mouton, Jeaneen Campbell, Cathy Marceaux, Janet Faulk Broussard and Clorae Vincent. Also thanks to St. Joseph Hospice for their compassionate care and guidance in keeping our mother at home in her final journey.

The family requests that visiting hours be observed at Vincent Funeral Home - Kaplan, 300 N. Eleazar Ave., on Friday, June 16, from 10 a.m. until 10 p.m. with a rosary being prayed at 7 p.m.; Saturday, June 17, from 8 a.m. until the procession departs for the church.

