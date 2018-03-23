It’s with the great sadness and heaviest of hearts that the family of Roy Allen LeJeune, 71, announces his passing from this life into the arms of Angels on March 22, 2018.

Roy was born in Iota to Gordon LeJeune and Roberta Leger LeJeune on May 21, 1946. He was a truck driver until he retired in February of 2017.

Roy liked to ride his four-wheeler around the neighborhood, where he would stop and visit with his neighbors. Roy loved to go fishing in his pond, but most of all he cherished spending time play with his horses.

He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.

Roy is survived by his wife, Bessie L. LeJeune of Crowley; son, Richard LeJeune of Denton, Texas; daughters, Valerie LeJeune of Pasadena, Texas, JoAnne (Jerry Florez) LeJeune of Pasadena, Texas, and Marjorie (Andrew) West of Jacksonville, Florida; six grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; brothers, Gene, Terry, and Leonard; and sisters, Sharlene, Bernadine, and Pansy.

Roy was preceded in death by his parents, Gordon and Roberta Leger LeJeune; granddaughter, Felicia; brother, Kenneth; and sisters, Brenda and Barbra Nell.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Morse on Monday, March 26, at 10 a.m. with Father Clint Trahan officiating.

A gathering of family and friends will be held at Matthews & Son Funeral Home in Jennings beginning on Sunday, March 25, at 2:30 p.m. until 9 p.m. with a rosary recited at 6 p.m. Visitation will resume on Monday, March 26, from 8 a.m. until the time of his Funeral Mass.

Burial will follow in Kaplan Cemetery.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Matthews & Son Funeral Home.