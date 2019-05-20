RAYNE - Funeral services for Mrs. Ruby Brewton Mooney, 85, of Rayne, will be held on Wednesday, May 22, 2019 at 11:00 AM in Gossen Funeral Home Chapel, Rayne. Reverend Christopher Blanchard will officiate. Interment will follow in St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery No. 2, Rayne.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, May 21, 2019 from 2:00 PM until 8:00 PM in Gossen Funeral Home, Rayne, and will continue on Wednesday from 8:00 AM until service time in the funeral home.

Mrs. Mooney passed away on Sunday, May 19, 2019 in her residence.

Mrs. Mooney was a faithful member of Centenary United Methodist Church in Rayne, where she served as church treasurer for many years. She retired from Armstrong Middle School in 1987, having served as secretary, teachers aide, substitute teacher, and whatever other roles were needed. Mrs. Mooney's greatest joy in life was spending time with and caring for her family, especially her grandchildren. She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Survivors include her daughter, Carolyn M. Hoffpauir and husband, Greg of Lake Charles; sons, Michael L. Mooney and wife, Elizabeth of Rayne, and Danny N. Mooney and wife, Lisa of Rayne; sister, Johnnie B. Laing of Mer Rouge; nine grandchildren; fifteen great-grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends.

Preceding Mrs. Mooney in death were her husband, William L. "Bill" Mooney; parents, Bertha Warren Brewton and Elmer N. Brewton, Sr.; and brother, Elmer N. Brewton.

Serving as pallbearers are Clint Pennick, Jacob Garland, Charles Courts, Rene Gaspard, Jacob Mooney, Seth Mooney, Glenn Compliment, and Thomas Gaspard. Named as honorary pallbearer is Daniel Forest.

Condolences may be expressed online at www.gossenfuneralhome.net.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Gossen Funeral Home, Inc. of Rayne, LA, (337) 334-3141.