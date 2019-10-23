Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 24, at Geesey-Ferguson Funeral Home Chapel in Crowley for Rufus Leo Lormand, 82, who passed away Oct. 22, 2019, at Our Lady of Lourdes Regional Medical Center.

Rev. Jason Miller, pastor of Amana Christian Fellowship Church in Maurice, will be officiating for the services.

The family is requesting visiting hours to be held Thursday from 10 a.m. to the time of service at 3 p.m.

Interment will be in Woodlawn Cemetery.

Rufus graduated from Crowley High School in 1956. He then joined the United State Air Force after school.

Mr. Lormand dedicated his working life to the oil field, retiring after 40 years in offshore production.

He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Joan Penny Ford Lormand of Duson; three sons, Christopher Dean Lormand and wife Robin of Duson, William “Billy” Lormand and wife Debbie of Crowley, and Douglas Kyle Lormand and wife Jessica of Houston; two brothers, James Lormand of Jennings and Newton Lormand of Baton Rouge; nine grandchildren, Ross Lormand and wife Erin, Amy Lormand, Corey Lormand, Tori Lormand, Donna Lormand, Taylor Lormand, Chyna Hogan, Garrett Hogan, and Randall Hodges; and one great-grandchild, Collin Koch.

Mr. Lormand is preceded in death by his parents, Rufus and Lourise Stutes Lormand; and one brother, Merlyn Lormand.

Pallbearers will be Chris Lormand, Billy Lormand, Doug Lormand, Ross Lormand, Corey Lormand, and Mike Regan.

Condolences may be sent to the family by www.geesey-ferguson.com.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Geesey-Ferguson Funeral Home of Crowley.