RAYNE - Funeral services will be held on Saturday, December 22, 2018 at 2:00 pm in Gossen Funeral Home Chapel in Rayne, LA for Russell Lee Richard, 62, who died Thursday, December 20, 2018 at his residence in Rayne, LA.

Deacon Denis LaCroix, Deacon with St. Joseph Catholic Church in Rayne, LA will conduct the funeral services.

Survivors include wife of 41, Suzette Myers Richard of Rayne; daughter, Nico Elizabeth Richard of Rayne; son, Jared Luke Richard and spouse Amber Marceaux Richard of Rayne; four grandchildren, Kori Richard, Katie Richard, Emme Stelly and Mallorie Comeaux; sister, Peggy Richard Terro and spouse Tim Terro of Indian Bayou; two brothers, Ronald "Ronnie" Richard and spouse Brenda Richard of Mire and Randy Richard of Alexandria; two brothers-in-law, Gene Smith and spouse Kathy of LaMarque, Texas and Tony Myers and spouse Sheila Myers of Rayne; and two sisters-in-laws, Gwen Myers of Rayne and Carletta Myers Lantier of Rayne.

He was preceded in death by his father, Dennis Joseph Richard; mother, Adia Marie Trahan Richard; mother-in-law, Frances Pat Myers; and brother-in-law, Charles Myers.

A Rosary will be prayed Saturday, December 22, 2018 at 12:00 pm in Gossen Funeral Home in Rayne LA.

The family requests that visitation be observed in Gossen Funeral Home in Rayne LA on Saturday December 22, 2018 from 9:00 am to 2:00 pm.

