RAYNE - Funeral services will be held on Monday, August 20, 2018, at a 11:00 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Rayne, for Ruth Cecile Thibodeaux McBride, who died Friday, August 17, 2018 at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Lafayette.

Interment will be in the St. Joseph Cemetery #2, Mausoleum in Rayne.

Fr. Cedric Sonnier, Pastor of Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Baldwin, will be the celebrant of the Funeral Mass and will conduct the funeral services.

Survivors include her husband of 62 years, Warren S. McBride of Rayne; son, Bryan McBride and wife Mary Beth Hebert McBride of Crowley; two daughters, Katie McBride Lalande and husband Mark Lalande of Lafayette and Lisa McBride Mooney and husband Danny Mooney of Rayne; eight grandchildren, Blake McBride, Emily Lalande, Pascal Lalande, LeaAnne Mooney, Jacob Mooney, Andree Trahan Smith, Mollie Mae McBride and Miles McBride; a sister, Linda Thibodeaux McDaniel and husband Terry McDaniel of Lafayette; and two godchildren, Todd Boudreaux and Kevin Champagne.

She was preceded in death by her son, Carl McBride; father, Roy Joseph Thibodeaux Sr.; mother, Adeline Fisette Thibodeaux; and brother, Roy "Bud" Joseph Thibodeaux, Jr..

Pallbearers will be her eight grandchildren.

Mrs Ruth began school at Duson Elementary, then went on to St. Joseph Academy in Bay St. Louis where she was Homecoming Queen, then went to Southwestern University (UL) in Lafayette. She went on to be a teacher in Lafayette at Our Lady Fatima Catholic School and then on to Branch Elementary in Branch. She was a member of the Rayne Beautification Board, Rayne Garden Club, Crowley Garden Club, Catholic Daughter, and Wally Baum Travel Club.

A Rosary will be prayed Sunday, August 19, 2018 at 6:30 pm in Gossen Funeral Home in Rayne LA.

The family requests that visitation be observed in Gossen Funeral Home in Rayne on Sunday, August 19, from 4:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. and on Monday, August 20, from 8:00 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

