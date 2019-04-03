Samuel Williams

Wed, 04/03/2019 - 5:45pm

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, April 6, at St. Theresa Catholic Church in Crowley for Mr. Samuel Williams, 82, who passed away on Wednesday, March 27, 2019, at Lafayette General Hospital.
Father Godwin Imoru will be officiating the funeral mass.
Mr. Williams leaves to cherish his memories: his wife of 53 years, Clara Johnson Williams of Crowley; his brothers, Alex Williams (Mary), Johnny Williams (Nancy) and Arthur Williams (Beatrice); his sisters, Della Williams, Theresa Jolivette, Mary Elaine, Dorothy Alexandria, Willie and Mary Williams; and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
Mr. Williams was preceded in death by his father, Mr. Alex Williams and mother, Mrs. Felica Babineaux; his brother, Wilfred Arceneaux; and his sister, Mary L. Williams.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, April 6, from 11:30 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. at St. Theresa Catholic Church.
Words of condolences may be expressed at fordandjosephfh.com
Ford and Joseph Funeral Home, 577 N. Ave. C., Crowley, (337) 514-5217, is in charge of arrangements.

Subscribe and see the e-Edition of the AcadiaParishToday.com | Crowley Post-Signal, Rayne Acadian-Tribune, Church Point News | Acadia Parish, La. for the complete story.

Acadia Parish Today

Crowley Post-Signal
602 N. Parkerson Ave, Crowley, LA 70526
Phone: 337-783-3450
Fax: 337-788-0949

Rayne-Acadian Tribune
108 North Adama, Rayne, LA 70578
Phone: 337-334-3186
Fax: 337-334-8474

Church Point News
315 N. Main St., Church Point, LA 70525
Phone: 337-684-5711
Fax: 337-684-5793

Acadia Parish Today Copyright  © 2019