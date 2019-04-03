Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, April 6, at St. Theresa Catholic Church in Crowley for Mr. Samuel Williams, 82, who passed away on Wednesday, March 27, 2019, at Lafayette General Hospital.

Father Godwin Imoru will be officiating the funeral mass.

Mr. Williams leaves to cherish his memories: his wife of 53 years, Clara Johnson Williams of Crowley; his brothers, Alex Williams (Mary), Johnny Williams (Nancy) and Arthur Williams (Beatrice); his sisters, Della Williams, Theresa Jolivette, Mary Elaine, Dorothy Alexandria, Willie and Mary Williams; and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Mr. Williams was preceded in death by his father, Mr. Alex Williams and mother, Mrs. Felica Babineaux; his brother, Wilfred Arceneaux; and his sister, Mary L. Williams.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, April 6, from 11:30 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. at St. Theresa Catholic Church.

Words of condolences may be expressed at fordandjosephfh.com

Ford and Joseph Funeral Home, 577 N. Ave. C., Crowley, (337) 514-5217, is in charge of arrangements.