A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, at St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church for Sandra Henry Dischler, 74, who passed away Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019.

Fr. Mikel Polson, pastor of St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church, will be officiating for the services.

The family is requesting visiting hours to be held Friday from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Geesey-Ferguson Funeral Home in Crowley. A rosary will be recited at 6 p.m. Friday.

Interment will be in St. Joseph Cemetery in Iota.

She is survived by her husband of 32 years, Carl W. Dischler of Iota; four sons, Jake George and wife Catherine of Bryan, Texas, Michael George and wife Michelle of Eunice, Curtis George and wife Holly of New Burn, North Carolina, and Carl W. “Dusty” Dischler II and wife Emily of Chattanooga, Tennessee; her mother, Marie Scanlan Walker of Crowley; one brother, Craig Henry and wife Barbara of Roxbury, Connecticut; six grandchildren, Garrett, Connor, Jacob, Ian, Caleb, and Elizabeth George; and her in-laws, Richard and Sylvia Dischler.

In lieu of flowers memorial contribution may be made in her name to the Alzheimer’s Association: 225 N. Michigan Ave., FL 17, Chicago, IL 60601 www.alz.org

Condolences may be sent to the family by www.geesey-ferguson.com.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Geesey-Ferguson Funeral Home of Crowley.