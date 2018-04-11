Sara Joan “Sissy” Huckaby Ziegler

Born Feb. 22, 1928, in Delhi, La. Died April 5, 2018 in her home in Crowley, La.

She was a life-long resident of Crowley, coming here as an infant. She enjoyed a wonderful life with friends and family, especially her grand children and great-grandchildren. She did a lot of volunteer work and loved every minute of it.

She is survived by her daughter, Marlene Ziegler; son-in-law, Bill Schwanz; as well as her four grandchildren, Maggie, Emily, and Chloe Schwanz, Nathan Arceneaux; and her eight great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Hugo Norman Ziegler; her son, Hugo Huckaby Ziegler; a twin brother, John Henry Huckaby. She was also preceded by her parents, Sarah Bradley Huckaby and Pearl Poland Huckaby; and her wonderful aunts and uncles, Percy and Iris Blum, and Albert and Myra Morgan.

She was a life-long member of Trinity Episcopal Church. However, her memorial service and celebration of her life will be held on Saturday, April 21, at the United Methodist Church, 321 E. Third St., at 1 p.m.

The family asks that you wear something yellow, her favorite color, or another bright and cheerful color to promote a joyous day as she would want for her friends and family.