A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, December 9 at 2 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church of Crowley, Fellowship Hall for Sara Sue Ruddock, 57, who passed away at her home in Crowley on Friday, December 1, 2017 at 2:42 p.m.
Rev. Jimmy Broussard, Pastor of the First Presbyterian Church of Crowley will be officiating for the services.
Survivors include her mother, Emmatile L. Ruddock of Crowley; two sons, Bert and wife, Linda Ruddock, Jr. of Terrell, TX., Phillip and wife, Colette Ruddock of Crowley; two sisters, Natalie Ruddock of Crowley and Kathleen and husband, Patrick Garrett of Dallas, TX.; several nieces and nephews.
Sara was preceded in death by her father, Bert Ruddock, Sr.; one sister, Penny Ruddock; one nephew, Ryan Nolan-Ruddock.
